



This acquisition, primarily funded in cash, would be Alphabet's largest to date. Wiz, originally founded in Israel, is renowned for its rapid growth and innovative cloud-based cybersecurity solutions that utilise artificial intelligence for real-time threat detection and response.











If finalised, this acquisition would mark a significant move by Alphabet amid increased regulatory scrutiny under the Biden administration, which has shown resistance to large tech companies expanding through acquisitions. US regulators have been increasingly cautious about such mega-deals in recent years.

Wiz reported around USD 350 million in revenue in 2023 and serves 40% of Fortune 100 companies. The startup, which raised USD 1 billion in a recent funding round valuing it at USD 12 billion, collaborates with major cloud providers such as Microsoft and Amazon. Its clientele includes companies like Morgan Stanley and DocuSign. With a workforce of 900 employees across the US, Europe, Asia, and Israel, Wiz plans to expand by adding 400 more employees globally in 2024.

Alphabet and Wiz have not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the potential acquisition. Alphabet's interest in Wiz follows its decision not to pursue the acquisition of online marketing software company HubSpot.





Cybersecurity market trends

The broader technology sector has seen an increase in deal-making activities this year. Notable transactions include Synopsys' USD 35 billion acquisition of Ansys and Hewlett Packard Enterprise's USD 14 billion deal to buy Juniper Networks. Technology mergers and acquisitions reached USD 327.2 billion in the first half of the year, a 42% increase from 2023, according to Dealogic.

The cybersecurity market, especially, has been experiencing robust growth, driven by the escalating frequency and sophistication of cyber threats. With the proliferation of digital transformation initiatives across various industries, organisations are increasingly moving their operations to the cloud, necessitating advanced security solutions to protect sensitive data and infrastructure. This shift has significantly boosted the demand for cloud-based cybersecurity solutions, which offer scalable and flexible protection tailored to the dynamic nature of cloud environments. Companies are seeking solutions that can provide comprehensive security coverage without compromising the agility and efficiency of cloud services.

In tandem with the rise of cloud computing, AI has become a cornerstone of modern cybersecurity strategies. AI-powered security solutions are designed to enhance threat detection and response capabilities by leveraging machine learning algorithms and advanced analytics. These technologies can identify patterns and anomalies indicative of cyber threats in real-time, enabling proactive measures to mitigate risks before they escalate into significant breaches. The integration of AI in cybersecurity not only improves the accuracy and speed of threat detection but also reduces the reliance on manual processes, which can be slow and error-prone.

The growing importance of AI in cybersecurity is also reflected in increased investments and innovations within the sector. Companies are developing sophisticated AI-driven tools that can predict potential security incidents, automate responses, and continuously learn from new data to improve their efficacy. This has led to a competitive landscape where cybersecurity firms are vying to offer the most advanced and effective solutions. The emphasis on AI and cloud-based security is expected to continue shaping the market, as organisations prioritise robust and adaptive security measures to safeguard their digital assets in an increasingly complex threat environment.