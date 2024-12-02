Alpha Payments Cloud partners Haventec for payment security services

Alpha Payments Cloud delivers secure payment and authentication solutions for international banks, payment service providers and merchants through the AlphaHub platform. AlphaHub is a single ecosystem that connects each stakeholder through a single interface.

As a result of this partnership, Alpha Payments cloud will become Haventec’s preferred integration provider for its identity authentication service, Haventec Authenticate, and its secure payment service, Secure Wallet.

Haven Authenticate is Haventec’s reimagining of authentication, from login-plus-password to decentralised ID and a genuinely private PIN, that removes liability and builds trust between businesses and their customers. Haventec Secure Wallet decentralises payment data and removes the need for merchants to store customers’ ID and credit card information.