Alpha Payments Cloud, MaxMind to deliver minFraud to merchants, acquirers

As a result, minFraud will be available to merchants and acquirers via the APC Product Hub to clients across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

According to Rónán Gallagher, Head of Product at Alpha Payments Cloud, with global online trade expected to hit USD 1.4 trillion by 2015, it is increasingly important for merchants and acquirers to be supported with the most technologically cohesive and up-to-date products.

MaxMind is a provider of IP intelligence and online fraud detection tools, offering fraud risk-scoring based on many factors, including IP, email, and device reputations derived from MaxMind’s network of over 7,000 online businesses.

APC is a payments ecosystem/product hub that connects acquirers, merchants, and product providers onto one single platform across 30 different payments related categories.

