Alpha Bank selects Cambrist for compliance solutions

Cambrist’s fxNOTIFY product suite provides Alpha Bank with a fully managed solution for compliance with the European Union’s cross-border payment regulation (EU 2019/518) and supports Alpha Bank to present accurate foreign currency card payment pricing to its customers.

Cambrist’s fxNOTIFY solution automates foreign currency cost calculations associated with payment card transactions and delivers relevant exchange rate information to cardholders, pursuant to the EU cross-border payment regulation (2019/518).

The Alpha Bank Group is a large group of the financial sector in Greece. It offers a wide range of high-quality financial products and services, including retail banking, SMEs, and corporate banking, asset management and private banking, the distribution of insurance products, investment banking, brokerage and real estate management. The Parent Company and main Bank of the Group is Alpha Bank, which was founded in 1879 by J.F. Costopoulos. Today, it operates in Greece, Cyprus, Romania, Albania, Luxembourg, and the UK. It employs more than 10,500 employees internationally.