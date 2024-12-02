Almundo.com leverages Nethone fraud solution

Nethone fraud solution leverages machine learning and User Profiling, focused on non-PII data. The models verify each online transaction carried out by the customers of Almundo.com in real time, taking into account 5000+ data points and engaging various analytical methods.

Almundo.com’s customers use the company’s online platform live in five different time zones, diversifying preferences regarding payment methods and use credit cards issued by many different banks. For this reason, Nethone has been chosen to detect fraud, avoid erroneous transaction denials and chargebacks.

Nethone Nethone combines Artificial Intelligence and human ingenuity to help online merchants fight fraud and data-drive their businesses.