Almost half of young people believe mobile security is a priority

According to a research by Zogby Anlytics, 58% of respondents have tried to enroll for a new service or account using their mobile device and 75% of those were able to complete the process. 83% say they would be willing to take a few additional steps to verify their identity when opening a new service or account. Fingerprint scanning (60%) is by far the method of choice for security or authentication instead of typing in a password. Following distantly is facial recognition (36%) and about one in four each say they would rather use voice recognition (27%) or signature validation (25%) rather than sign in with a typed password.

Findings reveal more than half of respondents saying they would deposit checks by snapping a picture and depositing it via a bank’s application (54%). Another 34% have already deposited a check by taking a picture with their mobile smartphone camera, resulting in a potential marketplace with 88% of Millennials having used or being willing to use a smartphone camera for check deposits. Over half (54%) would pay for goods using their mobile device as a mobile wallet instead of credit cards or checks if these services were available to them.

More than half (52%) think that native (downloaded) applications are safer than mobile websites to use for banking or purchasing transactions. While 38% of smartphone users under 34 think that their mobile device is safer than using a PC, 51% disagree.

66% of respondents say they spend about one to five hours a month paying bills; 51% use the biller’s website to pay their bills. Just under half (49%) use their bank’s website, and 26% still use the old-fashioned way, sending paper checks and bill through the US Postal Service.