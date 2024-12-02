Almost 70 percent of MasterCard credit cards in the US have chips

BI Intelligence used Payments Security Task Force data to estimate that 70% of all payment cards would receive EMV upgrades by the end of the second quarter of 2016.

The company also said that more than 1.2 million US national merchant locations now accept chip card payments. More than one million local and regional merchant locations now accept chip cards.

Fraud cost US retailers approximately USD 32 billion in 2014, up from USD 23 billion just one year earlier. To solve the card fraud problem across in-store, online, and mobile payments, payment companies and merchants are implementing new payment protocols that could finally help mitigate fraud.