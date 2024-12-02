Almost 2 /3 of Europeans would contact the police if victim to online identity theft

Prolifics Testing analysed the latest data from the European Commission, who surveyed 27,607 Europeans to find out which European country is most likely to contact the police if they fall victim to online identity theft and online banking fraud.

Swedes (92%) are most likely to contact the police if they fall victim to online identity theft, with Dutch citizens coming on the second position - 86%. Finland is in third place, as 83% of Finns would get in touch with the police if they fall prey to online identity theft.

Among the other European countries where 80% or more citizens would alert the police if a victim of online identity theft includes Denmark (81%) and Spain (80%), respectively ranking fourth and fifth.

On the other end, citizens of Malta and Slovakia are the least likely to contact them, with only 54% of citizens in each country willing to do so in the scenario they do experience online identity theft.

When it comes to online banking fraud, 65% of Europeans would report it to police if a victim. Just like online identity theft, Swedish citizens (82%) are the most likely in Europe to contact the police if they fall victim to online banking fraud with Slovakians the least likely to contact the police if they fall victim to online banking fraud, where only 48% of citizens would do so.