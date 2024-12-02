Almaviva announces GDPR compliance solution in partnership with Trunomi

The partnership guarantees that all personal information can be used in line GDPR. Using a digital consent certificate for each single client data transaction, the platform allows companies to share and use data in a reliable and secure way.

Trunomi is a financial technology company providing software for financial institutions to comply with know your customer regulations.

AlmavivA is an Italy-based group that operates in the information technology in the following markets: Homeland Security & Protection, banks and insurance, transport and logistics, agriculture, health, Telco, Energy & Services, central and local public administration.