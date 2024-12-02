Allure Security concludes seed funding

Proceeds from the round will be used to accelerate its go-to-market activities, hire more staff, and further product innovations. It has increased the size of its sales and marketing teams and released new offerings for identifying fraudulent mobile apps and social media accounts.

Allure leverages AI-powered engines to detect, disrupt, and eliminate brand impersonation scams across the web, mobile apps, and social media. Its AI automates the analysis of millions of websites, apps ,and other online content. The cybertech company secured USD 5.3 million in its seed funding back in 2018.