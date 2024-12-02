AllSaints, Netacea join forces for bot protection





The reason behind this decision is that they want protection against unwanted web traffic. By harnessing the power of machine learning, the tech analyses bot behaviour, identifying malicious attacks ahead of time, thus preventing them. Netacea’s Intent Analytics engine can accurately distinguish bots from humans, which enables AllSaints to prioritise genuine users and stop malicious ones. The partnership sees the brand move from a manual bot mitigation process to a fully automated approach.

Moreover, implementing a higher level of protection is part of AllSaints’ digital transformation programme that has seen the brand develop a more flexible environment. After adopting a containerised approach by partnering with Kubernetes, and migrating from Rackspace to Google Cloud, AllSaints has been able to scale its IT operations without compromising user experience. Also, the brand first started working with Netacea in 2018 when implementing its Virtual Waiting Room solution.