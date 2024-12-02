The pledge was designed as a safety standard to remove 100% of financial crime risk across all card transactions. By rolling out this pledge, Enfuce aims to screen all transactions, flag any high-risk ones, block ones that are prohibited, report those suspicious, and train employees in AML and CTF best practices.











More on allpay’s collaboration with Enfuce

The Fortitude Pledge sets a guideline for zero tolerance for financial crime, including human trafficking and terrorist financing. The fact that allpay was one of the first companies to sign it reflects its commitment to building a more transparent financial system, marking a step forward in the development of its collaboration with Enfuce.

The two companies joined forces across two fronts, card manufacturing and payment processing, using their combined expertise to offer secure solutions for the UK. By leveraging Enfuce’s cloud-based technology, allpay is modernising public sector payments to be more secure, efficient, and protected from fraudulent activity. Additionally, allpay is driving card manufacturing and personalisation for Enfuce’s MyCard solution, which enables secure, simple, and customised card experiences.

Recently, allpay launched DOSH in the UK, its direct-to-consumer product designed to deliver a modern, intuitive, and secure financial experience. Supported by Enfuce’s processing capabilities, DOSH features in-app authentication, tokenisation, and a dedicated BIN. This development is a step forward in supporting vulnerable adults and underbanked individuals with low financial resilience. The solution is backed by allpay’s 30-year expertise in public sector payments, offering flexible ID options through its ‘Vouch For’ onboarding, as well as transparent pricing, financial literacy tools, and UK-based human support.

Through the pledge, Enfuce aims to challenge the status quo by encouraging financial institutions to take proactive responsibility to prevent money laundering, human trafficking, and other financial crimes, while proving that doing the right thing is not only necessary, but also good for business.