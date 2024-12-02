allpay partners Eckoh to secure telephone payments

In addition, allpay and Eckoh have entered into a partnership that will resell CallGuard to allpay’s clients. allpay will implement Eckoh’s CallGuard which prevents payment card details from being seen or heard by contact centre agents when customers make payments over the phone. Customers enter the details using their telephone keypad, and Eckoh stops any of the card data entering the IT environment of the organisation.

Adding CallGuard within their contact centre enables allpay to remain compliant with PCI DSS as well as continuing to keep the opportunity of fraud to a minimum and to maintain a reassuring process for their customers. Also, allpay will be partnering with Eckoh to provide the benefits of CallGuard to its own customer base.

Eckoh is a global provider of secure payment products and customer contact solutions, supporting an international client base from its offices in the UK, US and Australia.

allpay is a public sector bill payment services provider working with central government departments, social housing, education, credit unions and debt collection agencies.