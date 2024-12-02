Alloy rebrands and expands platform

Alloy is an identity decisioning platform for banks and fintech companies. Now, in addition to the insights gained during account opening, Alloy's Transaction Monitoring gives financial institutions a detailed picture of customer behaviours and risks throughout their entire lifecycle.

The company’s capabilities will help financial institutions combat fraud and money laundering from all angles, as the press release says. After a customer opens an account, Transaction Monitoring takes over to continuously review their financial activity, flagging risky behaviours for review - behaviours like excessive transactions in each timeframe.

With this extended capability, Alloy's API-based platform can help build a complete identity profile that encompasses the entire customer lifecycle.