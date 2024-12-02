Alloy launches perpetual KYB and risk tools for UK and Europe

Alloy has introduced a new perpetual Know Your Business and Customer Risk Assessment (CRA) orchestration solution for the UK and European markets.

The launch targets banks, fintechs and payments firms that are facing increasing regulatory pressure to monitor business customers on an ongoing basis rather than through periodic reviews.

The solution is designed to address challenges associated with cross-border growth in Europe, where corporate structures, beneficial ownership and risk profiles can change frequently. According to Alloy, many institutions still depend on labour-intensive monitoring programmes that require analysts to manually review registry updates, sanctions hits and other risk signals across multiple jurisdictions.

Perpetual monitoring and risk reassessment

Alloy’s pKYB framework is built around event-driven monitoring, automatically re-running checks when relevant changes occur, such as updates to company registries or adverse media findings. The platform reassesses customer risk in response to these triggers and escalates cases that require further attention. Businesses that shift from low to higher risk are routed into enhanced due diligence workflows, while lower-risk updates can proceed through automated processes.

Representatives from Alloy said feedback from UK and European clients indicated that point-in-time KYB checks were no longer sufficient to meet supervisory expectations. They noted that the company adapted its existing pKYC infrastructure to support continuous business monitoring and risk reassessment across markets.

The launch comes as regulators across Europe increase scrutiny of both neobanks and established lenders, with enforcement actions frequently citing weaknesses in anti-money laundering controls. Alloy positions its orchestration layer as a way to apply consistent policies across jurisdictions while still accounting for local regulatory requirements.

Early UK users testing the pKYB and CRA tools have indicated that the platform allows them to reach baseline compliance standards more quickly than developing comparable systems internally. By relying on third-party orchestration rather than in-house builds, these firms aim to reduce development costs and manual workload while maintaining oversight of business risk between formal reviews.