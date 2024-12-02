Alkami partners Easy Solutions to offer fraud prevention solutions

Alkami’s customers will now have access to Easy Solutions’ Total Fraud protection portfolio solutions including fraud intelligence, safe browsing and transaction monitoring. The company’s products will be offered as part of a unified digital banking platform that enables banks and credit unions to transform their user experience by providing a convenient way for consumers to manage their finances.

Easy Solutions’ DetectTA identifies and reports suspicious login and transaction events by leveraging advanced behavioral analytics. The service detects sophisticated fraud schemes that could bypass rule based systems. The Alkami ORB Platform client data will feed into DetectTA for risk analysis, reporting and case management.

In addition to DetectTA, Alkami’s customers will have access to other Easy Solutions’ critical fraud protection layers including Detect Monitoring Service, DMARC Compass and Detect Safe Browsing Framework.

Easy Solutions is a security provider focused on the comprehensive detection and prevention of electronic fraud across all devices, channels and clouds. Their products range from anti-phishing and secure browsing to multifactor authentication and transaction anomaly detection.

Alkami provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions and banks. The company’s ORB Platform, offers security, flexibility, extensibility and a superior architecture for the future of digital banking.