Aliyun and Chinese Academy of Sciences sign MoU

As per the agreement the two bodies will co-found the Chinese Academy of Sciences - Alibaba Quantum Computing Laboratory (the Laboratory). The new research facility aims to take the study and applications of quantum theory to the next level, heralding new technologies and platforms for information security, connectivity and computing.

Under the terms of the MoU, the Laboratory will conduct pioneering research in quantum theory with a view to discovering ground-breaking security techniques for ecommerce and data centers, as well as to enhancing computing performance. Both parties will jointly promote the research, development, dissemination and application of quantum computing to lay a strong and stable technical foundation for China to push the envelope on quantum computing.

Established in September 2009, Aliyun develops cloud computing and data management services providing large and small businesses, financial institutions, governments and other organizations.

The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) was founded in November 1949 from institutions of the Academia Sinica and Beiping Academy of Sciences, both of which were established in the 1920s. CAS is the primary academic institution in China in the natural sciences. It is also Chinas largest comprehensive R&D organization in the natural sciences and high technology as well as the countrys foremost science and technology advisory body.