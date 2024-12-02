Alipay selects Nok Nok Labs for FIDO compliant authentication solution

The company will enable secure online payments via the Fingerprint Sensor (FPS) technology on the Samsung Galaxy S5. Alipay customers who make purchases and transfers in Alipay’s mobile application, Alipay Wallet, no longer need to enter a password, just apply their fingerprint to the FPS for a mobile shopping experience leveraging emerging FIDO standards.

Alipay has deployed the NNL Multifactor Authentication Server (MFAS), which provides authentication infrastructure and communicates with the client present on the Galaxy S5. The Nok Nok solution was delivered in partnership with Lenovo, another founding member of the FIDO Alliance.

US-based Nok Nok Labs was founded to transform online authentication for modern computing. The company’s solutions enable end-to-end trust across the web using authentication methods that are natural to end-users and provide strong proof of identity.