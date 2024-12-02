Alipay reveals global security service platform for customers protection

The platform leverages Alipay's security technologies and systems knowledge, using its experience to serve 1.2 billion customers around the world with its local e-wallet partners. The new service is meant to help partners from sectors including mobile payment and financial services facilitate risk detection and management, thus protecting their own customers.

The company has developed a system for security and risk management over the past 20 years, and the platform adds to the suite of solutions that Alipay has already developed, which include ‘Data Shield’, a data privacy protection solution, and ‘MORSE’, a multi-parties security computing platform.