Alipay, Huawei to offer m-payments security via biometric technology

Biometrics security technology built into Huawei’s soon-to-be-launched smartphone will be integrated with the Alipay Wallet application, which is China’s top mobile payment solution with over 100 million users.

The biometric technology, including encryption and authentication managed by Huawei, will allow mobile users to confirm payments for goods and services with their smartphones by swiping a digit instead of entering a lengthy code.

As a precaution against hackers, Huawei is providing chip-level security, meaning fingerprint data can be saved and stored on the phone, but the data is encrypted and cannot be accessed.

In recent news, Alipay Wallet has opened up its programming tools to merchants and software developers to help them create online storefronts within the app and, thus, increasing the number of end-users.