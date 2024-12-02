Alior Bank partners with Onfido for digital identity verification technology





By integrating Onfido’s AI-powered technology, Alior Bank users are now able to prove their identity remotely and sign up for a personal account by taking a photo of their government-issued ID and a short video selfie.

Onfido’s technology first checks that the ID seems genuine and is not fraudulent, and then matches it to the user’s face using facial biometrics. This ensures the person presenting the identity is its legitimate owner and is physically present.