AlikeAudience supports Unified ID 2.0

Unified ID 2.0 is a new digital identity framework that serves as a connective fabric across the open internet. Initially developed by The Trade Desk, it is open sourced for use by all companies aligned with the corporate governance structure.

As an early adopter of Unified ID 2.0, AlikeAudience continues wants marketers to connect with customers through ethical, forward-thinking data solutions. The support of Unified ID 2.0 will further enable media traders, agency planners, and advertisers to connect with audiences across all digital channels beyond cookies, while providing the consumer with control.