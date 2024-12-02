Alibabas UC Browser under investigation over alleged mobile data leak

UC Browser, the second most popular browser in India after Google Chrome, and leads the mobile phone segment with 48.66% market share.

The investigation commenced after complaints against UC Browser that it sends mobile data of its users in India to server in China. If found guilty, the product may be banned in India, according to a senior IT ministry official.

The ministry of electronics and IT is actively looking at findings of University of Toronto which has allegedly discovered “several major privacy and security vulnerabilities that would seriously expose users of UC Browser to surveillance and other privacy violations”, reports HindustranTimes.com

The company said that it is standard industry practice to collect user information, with the user’s agreement, and data in necessary scenarios to provide users with localised services.