Alibaba reveals face recognition tool for mobile payments

The service, dubbed ‘Smile To Pay’, is currently in beta mode. Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial is developing the technology for use with the company’s Alipay online payment service and Alipay Wallet.

The annual transaction value of online and mobile payments will hit USD 4.7 trillion by 2019, up from just over USD 2.5 trillion in 2014, according to Juniper Research.

Smile To Pay will initially be rolled out in China but there is no fixed date for an official launch.