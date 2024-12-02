Alibaba joins International AntiCounterfeiting Coalition

The Alibaba Group and the IACC’s partnership began in 2013 with the development of the IACC MarketSafe Program, a collaboration focused on helping IACC members identify and take down infringing listings on Alibaba’s Taobao and Tmall marketplaces via a removal procedure.

IACC said that since its launch, the initiative has resulted in a 100% take-down rate when companies stand behind their claims, nearly 5,000 sellers store fronts have been closed for selling infringing products and permanently banned from the Taobao and Tmall platforms, and more than 160,000 infringing product listings have been removed.

As an official member of the IACC, Alibaba will now have access to a global network of more than 250 brands and other IP experts working to implement collaborative solutions to online counterfeiting and piracy. Alibaba will also be able to learn from and contribute to discussions through IACC’s Member Engagement Groups on growing counterfeiting trends and IP practices with other committed industry members.