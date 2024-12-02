Alibaba joins FIDO Alliance as board member

Alibabas payments business, Alipay is among the first to deploy FIDO technology for payments authentication with FIDO Alliance founding member Nok Nok Labs. Alibaba can benefit those who rely on the online and mobile commerce company with FIDO authentication.

FIDO Alliance members commit to share technology and collaborate to deliver open specifications for universal strong authentication that enables FIDO-compliant authentication methods to be interoperable, more secure and private, and easier-to-use.

The FIDO Alliance, fidoalliance.org, was formed in July 2012 to address the lack of interoperability among strong authentication technologies, and remedy the problems users face with creating and remembering multiple usernames and passwords.

According to recent news, Chinese ecommerce company Alibaba is currently in talks with Indian ecommerce website Snapdeal to enter the Indian market, online media outlet Reuters India unveils.