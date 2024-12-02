Alibaba hires ex-Apple investigator for global anti-piracy fight

Matthew Bassiur helped Apple Inc. root out fake iPhones and investigate copyright infringement. Bassiur, a former Pfizer vice president and computer crimes prosecutor at the US Department of Justice, will oversee intellectual property protection at Alibaba from New York and work with global brands to fight infringement starting January 2016.

The Hangzhou, China-based company heads into 2016 after a bruising year that saw more than USD 50 billion wiped from the value of its US listed shares amid lawsuits and criticism from Chinese and US regulators.