Alibaba Group takes measures against counterfeiting

During 2014, the company has boosted its information sharing initiatives with various Chinese government agencies and continued to work with brands to bring about enforcement against counterfeiters who operate offline. Additionally, they harness technological tools to track and trace counterfeiters who sell on their platforms, in order to assist enforcement authorities in tackling the problem.

A report issued by China’s State Administration for Industry and Commerce showed that counterfeiting is still rampant offline, constituting the majority of trademark-infringing and counterfeit cases investigated. According to the report, of the 83,000 counterfeit and trademark-infringing cases investigated by the SAIC in 2013, online counterfeit cases constituted about 300 cases.

Alibaba Group is a Chinese ecommerce company that provides consumer-to-consumer, business-to-consumer and business-to-business sales services via web portals. It also provides electronic payment services, a shopping search engine and data-centric cloud computing services.