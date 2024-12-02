Alibaba customers exposed in targeted phishing attack

The Comodo Antispam Labs said some Alibaba customers have been victimized by a phishing scam where the e-mail uses a spoofed address - feedback@service.alibaba.com – and a message that attempts to get people to verify their account information. The e-mail contains links to a dummy website that asks for usernames and passwords, which are then appropriated.

Comodo said the phishing campaign has been in progress for about a week, but it could not say how many people may have been impacted.