Algorand partners with BridgeTower Capita

BridgeTower will be using Algorand’s blockchain for its products, services and the issuance of BridgeTower Capital’s tokenized digital security. Algorand’s technology enables a set of high performing Layer-1 blockchains that provide security, Co-Chains, and advanced smart contracts.

According to a BridgeTower representative the partnership with Algorand supports the companies effort of maximising blockchain and DeFi opportunities in private equity. BridgeTower’s current blockchain staking product has grown since its launch, and according to the Algorand press release, BridgeTower will be adding self-hosted Nodes during the course of 2021. The companies aim to provide access to decentralised assets and expand opportunities in financial services through advanced blockchain technology.