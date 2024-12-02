Alfatek partners with Merchant Link for tokenization and P2PE

Customers from Alfatek, a parking garage security management gate systems provider, now have access to both tokenization of credit card data and Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) through Merchant Link’s suite of security products.

The integration and certification is complete and the first pilot website, Delta Montreal Hotel, will go live October 2014.

Merchant Link is a provider of cloud-based payment gateway and data security solutions, removing the risk of payments for more than 300,000 hotel, restaurant and retail locations.