Alfa-Bank Russia uses NICE authentication to boost security

A universal private bank in Russia, Alfa-Bank now authenticates clients calling into the contact centre in real-time and without the need for code words or additional questions, according to the official press release. NICE RTA, which includes Proactive Fraudster Exposure and Watch List capabilities, confirms customer identity in seconds.

Alfa-Bank is a large universal private bank in Russia. With a customer base of 550 thousand corporate customers and 16 million individuals, Alfa-Bank combines digital innovation with a physical network.

NICE Real-Time Authentication and Fraud Prevention provides end-to-end authentication and fraud prevention for contact centres. Based on voice biometrics, it automatically verifies the caller’s claimed identity within the first few seconds of a call through natural conversation with an agent. Leveraging its Single Voiceprint capability, RTA uses the same voiceprint across channels. Based on machine learning technology, the Proactive Fraudster Exposure capability allows contact centres to automatically prevent fraud before it happens by identifying previously unknown fraudsters and blocking them from committing fraud.