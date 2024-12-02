Alchemy Pay partners with Mastercard

By leveraging Mastercard’s account opening solution, Alchemy Pay seeks to ensure a seamless registration experience while efficiently detecting fraud, thereby strengthening risk control measures and enhancing platform security.



Mastercard’s identity solutions enable organisations to verify and authenticate genuine consumers. Its account opening solution utilises advanced machine learning to assist organisations in distinguishing between genuine consumers and fraudulent actors during the application process. Partnering with Mastercard, Alchemy Pay can assess users based on their risk levels and guide them through appropriate workflows.

The integration of Mastercard’s account opening API enhances security identification and risk control features across Alchemy Pay's various products, including On & Off-ramp solutions, NFT Checkout, and its Crypto Card Solution. By leveraging these advanced capabilities, Alchemy Pay’s customers will experience improved protection against identity fraud and a reduction in potential malicious activities.



To date, Alchemy Pay's ramp payment network has grown to encompass more than 300 payment channels spanning 173 countries, supporting over 50 fiat currencies. Alchemy Pay accommodates global payment methods widely used by everyday users as well as regional mobile wallets and local bank transfers preferred in specific regions.



Leveraging experience in traditional finance and fintech payments, the Alchemy Pay team has demonstrated a strong record in obtaining Authorized Payment Institution licenses across different countries and regions, including the US, Canada, Indonesia, and Lithuania. Recently, Alchemy Pay also secured a license in the UK.





About Alchemy Pay

Based in Singapore, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. The Ramp is a one-stop solution to buy and sell crypto and fiat, easily integrated by platforms and Apps according to requirements. The Crypto Card solution empowers businesses and token issuers to provide users with branded virtual and physical cards for instant global spending. The Web3 Digital Bank offers an innovative solution, allowing Web3 enterprises to open multi-fiat accounts and facilitating instant conversion between fiat and cryptocurrencies. ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on the Ethereum blockchain.