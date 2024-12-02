Alaric launches new version of Fractals for payment fraud detection

The latest version of Fractals incorporates new features to deliver fraud detection and prevention. The Fraud Integration Hub, part of the Fractals solution, now brings together intelligence from specialized sources such as mobile geo-location, IP intelligence and device reputation to provide data that is centralized and able to be used for the analysis of any monetary or non-monetary event coming to the system.

Fractals uses a combination of self-learning models and user defined rules to tackle any type of transactional fraud problem. It is used around the world by issuers, acquirers, processors, networks, PSPs, ISOs and merchants, for all retail payment types. The new release includes cross product, cross channel, enterprise fraud detection and prevention.

NCR Corporation is a global provider of consumer transaction technologies, turning everyday interactions with businesses into exceptional experiences. With its software, hardware, and portfolio of services, NCR enables more than 485 million transactions daily across retail, financial, travel, hospitality, telecom and technology, and small business.