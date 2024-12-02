Al Salam Bank Seychelles to address money laundry risks with iFinancial

In order to manage its compliance and AML risks, ASBS, an offshore financial institution, has selected the know your customer (KYC) and document management, account monitoring, transaction tracking, and alert management modules of AMLtrac.

iFinancial has been established for over 30 years, with its main products being the BankWare core system and AMLtrac. For the purposes of personal equity plans (PEP), state-owned enterprise (SOE), adverse media and other enhanced checking, AMLtrac is integrated into the Dow Jones database of over 2.4 million data elements as its data source.