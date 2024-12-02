Akurateco launches PCI DSS solution Merchant ZeroRisk

Akurateco provides a PCI DSS certified white label gateway to enable smooth payment processing for payment service providers, ISOs, and acquirers.

With this service, Akurateco will help merchants obtain a PCI DSS certificate and keep it up to date with minimum involvement of the business owner. Merchant ZeroRisk uses third-party technology implemented under an interface developed by the industry leaders to save merchant’s time and money.

Among the benefits of Merchant ZeroRisk are reduced risk of money loss and payment fraud, automatic identification of proper SAQ type, and cost-effective security and PCI DSS compliance services.