Akurateco implements Fraudio's risk scoring technology

Fraudio has been a player in fraud prevention across multiple industries.Thanks to the integration with this service, Akurateco’s clients will be able to define whether to accept or decline every particular transaction thanks to Fraudio’s risk scoring system.

As a result, Akurateco expects their clients to see an improvement in conversion ratio and reduced false positives. On top of that, they aim to help their customers gain control over their portfolio to minimize risk and reduce operational costs.