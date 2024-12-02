Akami launches phish-proof solution, Akami MFA





Akamai MFA uses a smartphone application that transforms existing smartphones into a hardware security key to deliver a frictionless user experience.

Current MFA approaches that do not use FIDO2 can be manipulated and replayed by attackers using phishing or man-in-the-middle attacks. FIDO2 is an industry standard for delivering MFA and is the starting point for passwordless and userless authentication.

Akamai MFA is designed to deliver a phish-proof experience for employees using the authentication method available via a smartphone application in place of a physical security key. The solution leverages FIDO2, which provides end-to-end cryptography and a sealed challenge/response flow, allowing enterprises to get a multi-factor security.

Deployed on the Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform, Akamai MFA can be activated and managed via Enterprise Center.