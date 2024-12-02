Akamai and Trustwave partner to enable enterprise security

The combined service will provide a network and a security arsenal that will include distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, malware blocking and threat management.

The arrangement works both ways, and Akamai customers will be able to take advantage of Trustwave’s managed services and incident response options.

Trustwave users will be able to pick up the Akamai managed DDoS protection services and cloud-served Kona Site Defender tools. The companies will also work together on developing firewall and cloud services.

Trustwave is a provider of compliance, web, application, network and data security solutions delivered through the cloud, managed security services, software and appliances.