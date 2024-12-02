ais payment gateway achieves PCI compliance

ai wanted to hold a secure version of the global Payment Card Industry data security standard since they provide payment, fraud and risk management services to banks, multichannel merchants and consumer cardholder.

The PCI Security Standards Council published a new version of the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard in 2016, as part of its ongoing efforts to regulate and secure the payment industry. The current accreditation verifies that ai’s omnichannel payments solutions meet the controls defined for the protection of payment card data.