Airtels gets authorization from UIDAI to conduct e-KYC

The decision was taken after the Aadhaar-issuing body noted that the company had complied with “critical issues” and had offered regular status updates to the authority, according to MediaNama. Nevertheless, the telecom company will have to submit quarterly reports on compliance with Aadhaar Act and adhere to directions issued by the UIDAI time to time.

Still, reports indicate that the Airtel Payments Bank licence remains suspended. In December 2017, the UIDAI suspended Airtel Payments Bank and its Aadhaar based SIM verification of mobile customers using e-KYC.

It is not clear why the Payments Bank licence remains suspended while the Airtel authorization is restored because it was the Airtel authorization that had got misused to spawn non-consensual accounts and divert subsidies, and not the Payments Bank one, the online publication continues.