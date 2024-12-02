Airtel Payments Bank reveals new feature to protect against online payment fraud

With this innovation, Airtel customers making UPI or netbanking-based payments through Airtel Payments Bank will no longer have to worry about money leaving their accounts without their explicit consent. By using 'Airtel Safe Pay', customers can make secure digital payments across millions of merchants, online retailers and utilities, and send money.

'Airtel Safe Pay’ leverages the company’s network intelligence to provide an additional layer of payment validation compared to the industry norm of two-factor authentication, The News Minute reports. Via this, Aritel offers a level of protection from potential frauds including phishing, stolen credentials or passwords, and even phone cloning.