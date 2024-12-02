As part of the additional capabilities embedded into the Airtel Thanks app, Airtel Payments Bank introduced Fraud Alarm and Transparent Banking, with the two features being designed to augment the customer experience by providing advanced safety and transparency in banking operations. The financial institution mentioned its commitment to delivering solutions that merge security, transparency, and user-centricity to support customers in better managing their finances. In addition, the launch of the new Fraud Alarm and Transparent Banking capabilities on the banking section in the bank’s app assists its mission to make banking more simple, safe, and rewarding.
Positioned in the Safe Bank Section on the app, the Fraud Alarm capability equips users with immediate access to assistance if they suspect fraudulent activity. The feature allows them to quickly report suspicious transactions, initiate service requests for them, and secure their accounts to prevent further payments. Through this simplified and optimised approach, Airtel Payments Bank aims to ensure that customers receive a rapid response and effective resolution, allowing both users and the bank to take action against potential fraud.
On the other hand, the Transparent Banking section, which complements the security feature, was developed to improve the banking experience by centralising all essential details, including charges, terms and conditions, and customer information storage guidelines, in simplified language in one accessible and user-friendly segment. In addition, the capability provides details on why various device permissions are necessary for the app, delivering transparency regarding privacy protection and ensuring that individuals are informed about the data the app processes. Also, the Transparent Banking feature highlights Airtel Payments Bank’s allegiance to offering clarity in every banking transaction, enabling users to manage their financial transactions with increased control and confidence.
Moreover, the current announcement follows Airtel Payments Bank’s launch of Face Match
, a security improvement feature that safeguards customers’ accounts. The solution utilises machine learning algorithms to calculate a threat score for each savings bank account user considering several inputs and signals, including behaviour, transaction pattern and location, historical data of similar patterns, and device and mobile app-based signals. If a user exceeds this threat score, their account is safeguarded with Face Match, preventing potential fraudulent activities.