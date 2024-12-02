















In a bid to increase the security of its customers' accounts, Airtel Payments Bank introduced Face Match, which leverages machine learning algorithms to calculate a threat score for each savings bank account user considering several inputs and signals, including behaviour, transaction pattern and location, historical data of similar pattern, as well as device and mobile app-based signals. In the case in which a user exceeds this threat score, their account is safeguarded with Face Match, preventing potential fraudulent transactions.Afterwards, the customer is set to receive a notification on their registered mobile number, making them aware that Face Match was activated and instructing them to complete a verification leveraging the link in the notification to proceed with their transactions. The link provided by Airtel Payments Bank then forwards them to the Face Match section of the Airtel Thanks app, where the customer needs to take a selfie. The photo is then compared to the original one offered during their onboarding process utilising advanced facial recognition and liveliness checks. If the match is successful, users can proceed with making their transactions, while, if not, they are prompted to visit a nearby banking branch for biometric verification.

Why did Airtel Payments Bank launch Face Match?

By implementing this process, Airtel Payments Bank aims to ensure that only the account owner can conduct transactions, thus working towards maintaining user control and optimising security. The decision to launch the new solution can be attributed to the current digital banking landscape, with customers being more vulnerable to fraudsters who exploit security gaps to commit criminal activities, including account fraud, account takeovers, and money laundering. The bank developed the Face Match solution to address and combat these difficulties effectively.



According to Airtel Payments Bank’s officials, the launch of Face Match supports the bank’s commitment to safeguarding its customers and their accounts. Also, the integration of the solution is set to improve protection while facilitating a simplified banking experience by enabling a convenient and quick verification process.