AirPay enters strategic alliance with CyberSource

As part of the alliance, CyberSource’s Decision Manager system will be deployed in the region to tackle security risks associated with online and credit card transactions. The platform is a set of management tools designed to detect harmful financial activities by actively screening transactions and orders in the network. The data is loaded and checked along with Visa’s 60 billion processed transactions for fraud-related patterns. The company also applies roughly 260 tests to incoming payments for validation purposes.

AirPay aims to provide mobile payment services to 14 million active, monthly mobile users of Garena, an internet company. These mobile payment services enable Garenas mobile users to pay for online games, telephone bills, utilities and ecommerce transactions.

According to a Nielsen study, smartphone penetration in Asia-Pacific is expected to surpass the US as well as many European markets within the next few years, with penetration in Thailand, Indonesia and Philippines gaining traction. As internet penetration and adoption of mobile technologies gain prominence this facilitates the growth of activities on the mobile channel, such as consumption of digital content, utility payments and online purchases. As demand for mobile services grows, merchants who make mobile payments easy and accessible in Southeast Asia, especially in the emerging markets, can gain a distinct advantage in the mobile evolution.

CyberSource, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Visa, is a payment management company. Over 400,000 businesses worldwide use CyberSource and Authorize.Net brand solutions to process online payments and streamline fraud management.

Launched by Garena in 2014, AirPay is a payments network in Southeast Asia. Headquartered in Singapore, Garena was founded in 2009 and is a provider of online and mobile entertainment and communication across Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong, serving millions of users.