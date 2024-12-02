Airome, iTEKO sign security reseller deal

The aim of this move is to create an integrated go-to-market solution for banks and the fintech ecosystem, while iTEKO is leveraging the vendor’s cyber security offerings specific to digital banking and e-document management systems, Channel Asia reports.

Airome Technologies considers that Indonesia is taking bigger strides through rapid technology adoption, aiming towards being a middle-income country in the next few years. However, increasing cases of cyber attacks represent an area that the country must address ‘swiftly and definitively’. The company affirms that their partnership strategic partnership with iTEKO reinforces their commitment to the Indonesia market, where they see immense potential. Moreover, Airome specialises in the protection of payments within the financial sector, generated via any digital channels, including internet banking, mobile banking, CNP operations, and private banking.