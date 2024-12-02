Airbnb withdraws Payoneer cards in France suspected of facilitating tax evasion

This move comes after the government complained the payment system could potentially be used to launder money and lead to a loss in revenues. As a result Airbnb will waive all use of the prepaid card Payoneer on the French market, according to company’s representatives.

Payoneer cards allow homeowners to receive payments for their rentals without money transiting through bank accounts. Several online retailers, including Amazon, accept these cards as a payment option. Payoneer, based in New York, is a financial services company with a European subsidiary in Gibraltar.

The French government asked tax authorities to look into the system after it was revealed that Airbnb was allowing owners to use them. Airbnb also came under pressure over the speed at which it removes rental adverts that have failed to register with local authorities. However, since December 1, anyone wishing to rent their Paris apartment on the site has had to request a registration number, which has to appear on Airbnb listings.