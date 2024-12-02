Airbnb adds multi-factor authentication after account takeover fraud

Airbnb recently updated its security measures after some hosts’ homes were robbed by hackers posing as Airbnb users. Besides multi-factor authentication, Airbnb also added new forms of account alerts that the company claims will help users be more aware of what is happening with their account.

Airbnb offers hosts a USD 1 million insurance policy, and a spokesperson said hosts whose homes are burgled via account takeovers are reimbursed by the company.