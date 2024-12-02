Airbase partners with Sardine to fight fraud

This partnership signifies a joint commitment to improving customer financial security in the context of rising instances of vendor and payment fraud. According to Sardine officials, the collaboration with Airbase has proven highly beneficial in establishing a secure procurement, payment, and book closure process for companies. The partnership aims to further strengthen their relationship and facilitate the seamless onboarding and servicing of legitimate customers.

Representatives from Airbase emphasised the significance of the partnership with Sardine, highlighting the deep integration between the two companies and its substantial contribution to enhancing risk management capabilities. The collaboration aims to leverage Sardine's software to support vigilance and effectiveness in combating fraudulent attacks on customers.

In the official press release, Airbase representatives talked about Sardine's unique approach to fraud prevention, comparing the collaboration to expanding their internal team. They also highlighted Sardine's understanding of fraud and flexible products, which can potentially improve Airbase's ability to provide superior fraud prevention services to customers.

More information about Sardine

Sardine, specialising in fraud and compliance, offers a comprehensive platform safeguarding every stage of the customer lifecycle. The platform integrates advanced device and behaviour signals, incorporates over 35 leading data providers, and uses custom machine-learning models to detect early signs of scams, payment fraud, and money laundering. Hundreds of companies work with Sardine for their entire fraud and compliance stack, from onboarding to real-time transaction monitoring and case management.

In September 2023, US-based Marygold & Co partnered with Sardine and its partner Incode. These partnerships aimed to enhance Marygold & Co's 'know your customer' (KYC) onboarding process by leveraging proprietary device intelligence signals and behaviour biometrics, along with risk scores from reputable providers to enhance security.

In the official press release, representatives from Marygold & Co emphasised the importance of incorporating robust security features into their services from the outset. They highlighted the company's commitment to safeguarding clients' financial interests by collaborating with Sardine and Incode to combine financial expertise with cutting-edge security capabilities.

At the time, officials from Sardine brought up the increasing complexity of fraud and the need for smarter tools to detect subtle patterns and prevent attacks before they occur. They expressed excitement about partnering with Marygold & Co. to protect customers from malicious activities.