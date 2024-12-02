AimBrain's biometric authentication platform purchased by BioCatch

The reason behind this is the fact that the company wants to strengthen its position in the digital identity market. AimBrain’s solution leverages various fraud detection techniques, including behavioural biometrics, anomaly detection, and other biometric modalities, to facilitate user experience and ensure compliance with KYC, AML, PSD2, and other regulatory requirements. Through their agreement, AimBrain will join the BioCatch team to work together on the latter’s expansion plan, Biometric Update reveals.

The companies believe that they will be able to pursue broader applications, especially in the mobile arena that requires deep understanding of fraud behaviours. However, the purchase price was not revealed.